UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Position Increased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 108.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 28,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,404. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

