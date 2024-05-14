Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1,181.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 149,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,029. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

