Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,039 shares of company stock worth $21,820,348. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.82. 701,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,536. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.