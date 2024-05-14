19,508 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $217.26. 171,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.