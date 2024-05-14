Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cabot by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1,416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. 113,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,847. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

