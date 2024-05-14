Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MYR Group worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,204. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

