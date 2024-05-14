Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,447 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 181,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,425 shares of company stock worth $21,647,307. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

