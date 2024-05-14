Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.