Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

