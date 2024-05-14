Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,796 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $206,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. 396,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,246. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

