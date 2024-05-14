Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CareDx (CDNA)

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2024 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 4/17/2024 – CareDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
CareDx Stock Performance
Shares of CDNA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 641,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,730. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CareDx
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.