Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CareDx (CDNA)

5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

4/17/2024 – CareDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 641,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,730. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

