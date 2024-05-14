SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.51. 16,965,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 49,944,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 598.50%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.