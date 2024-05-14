Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.86 and last traded at $177.79. 34,727,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 101,884,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $203.43. The firm has a market cap of $563.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

