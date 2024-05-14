Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.52 and last traded at $169.91. Approximately 5,565,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,152,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,329 shares of company stock valued at $37,223,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

