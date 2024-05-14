Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 349,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 344,771 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In other news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

