Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Down 2%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.09. 384,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,467,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

