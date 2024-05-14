Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 2.1%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $109.42. 758,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,352,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

