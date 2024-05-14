Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equinix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $786.56. The stock had a trading volume of 384,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,957. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $791.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.06. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.