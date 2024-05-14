Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.3 %

BLDR traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.80.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.