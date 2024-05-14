Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 3,209,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,437,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.