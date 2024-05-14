Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $444.97 and last traded at $444.12. Approximately 11,688,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,283,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.08.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

