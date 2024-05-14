Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Terex worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Terex by 25.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Terex stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 262,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,441. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

