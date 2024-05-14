Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.67. 796,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

