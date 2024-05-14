Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.02. 477,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,036. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

