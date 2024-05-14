Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,307 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

