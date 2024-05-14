Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.98 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 73,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 785,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,542. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

