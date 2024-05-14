Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,416,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

RELOF stock remained flat at C$15.39 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.39. Relo Group has a 52-week low of C$15.39 and a 52-week high of C$15.39.

Relo Group Company Profile

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

