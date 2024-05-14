Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,947. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.