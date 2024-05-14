Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 4,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,135. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

