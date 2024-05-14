Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PYXS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 421,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,837. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

