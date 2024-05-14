ARK Innovation ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 109,872 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 77,273 call options.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,969,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

