Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,880.67 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ethereum has a market cap of $346.01 billion and approximately $12.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,880.67 or 0.04696711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00051964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,114,987 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.