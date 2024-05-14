MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 44.3% Higher This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $42.35 million and $638.53 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

