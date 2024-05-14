The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. 501,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

