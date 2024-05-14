JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $32.96. JD.com shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 1,351,661 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

JD.com Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 212,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

