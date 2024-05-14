Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.28. Sasol shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 46,927 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Sasol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sasol Trading Down 2.4 %

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.