Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.07. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 6,314 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

