B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $34.98

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.98, but opened at $34.24. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 354,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 275.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

