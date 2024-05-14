Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,731,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,524,118 shares.The stock last traded at $2.01 and had previously closed at $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

