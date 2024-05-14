Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 36,058 shares.The stock last traded at $63.79 and had previously closed at $64.76.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $922.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.51.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.