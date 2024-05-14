Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 36,058 shares.The stock last traded at $63.79 and had previously closed at $64.76.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $922.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This represents a $7.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

