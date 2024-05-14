Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Up 11%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.00. 58,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 729,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Accolade Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accolade by 84.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 946,970 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

