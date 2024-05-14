Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 9%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 3,762,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,598,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

