Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Up 8.4%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.94. 1,006,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,794,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $634.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.