Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as low as $170.28 and last traded at $171.61. 512,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,684,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.86.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

