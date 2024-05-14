Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 206,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,657,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Lufax Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s payout ratio is -178.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,326,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 615,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 201,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

