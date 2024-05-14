SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Down 2.5%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.98. 156,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 693,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get SFL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in SFL by 746.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.