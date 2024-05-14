Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Declines By 15.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 700,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 139,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

