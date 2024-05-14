NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $84.46.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

