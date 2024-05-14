Investors Purchase High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 118,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 76,945 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Up 10.7 %

LCID traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 64,998,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,194,367. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 732,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

