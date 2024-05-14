Chewy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 54,226 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 40,377 call options.

Chewy Stock Up 5.7 %

CHWY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 9,123,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 124.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chewy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

